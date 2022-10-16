Omaha man arrested in Fayette County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein.

After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony controlled substance violation. Monzu was taken to Fayette County jail and held on a 50,000 dollar cash/surety bond.

The Oelwein Police Department assisted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

