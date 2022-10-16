David’s Morning Forecast - Cooler and breezy as a fall chill returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds rolling in early this morning has kept temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday morning, but that trend will not stick with us for the rest of the day. The clouds will hang around through mid-morning slowing our warm-up potential. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 50s by the lunch hour, and it will be a struggle to warm much from there. Northwest winds gusting up to 30mph at times will keep us chilly, high temperatures only reach the upper 50s in the metro to perhaps around 60 in Lincoln. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, falling into the low 40s by 10pm.

A light freeze is expected Monday morning with temperatures either side of 30 degrees to start the day. Gusty northwest winds will continue throughout the day keeping things very chilly. It will be tough to warm up once again, with highs likely only reach the low to middle 40s in the metro. Temperatures could climb to around 50 in Lincoln, but the gusty winds will make it feel quite chilly all day.

The coldest air of the season so far is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the expected hard freeze across the region. While some spots have already seen a hard freeze, the metro mostly escaped those lower temperatures. That will change Tuesday morning as lows fall into the lower 20s, potentially approaching record levels. Some teens are possible north of Omaha, with Norfolk potentially dipping to 18 degrees. Omaha, Lincoln, and Norfolk should all end up right around record lows for Tuesday morning. Use today and Monday to prepare for the hard freeze by winterizing the yard, preparing sprinkler systems, and bringing any sensitive plants that you want to keep around indoors.

We will see another cold start to Wednesday with lows in the lower 20s, but temperatures start to rebound Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. We jump into the 60s for Thursday, with highs in the 70s returning for the end of the week. The forecast continues to remain largely dry for the region over the next 10 days.

