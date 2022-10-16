David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies this afternoon with lots of sunshine, but gusty northwest winds kept temperatures quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs only reached the mid and upper 50s around town, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Those winds continue to be gusty this evening, but should back off a little bit after sunset. Temperatures cool quickly, falling into the mid and low 40s by 10pm. A light freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Monday will bring a chilly start, with only limited warming throughout the day. Winds will be on the lighter side early in the day, but kick back up to 20 or 25mph by late morning into the afternoon. Those gusty northwest winds once again will keep us very chilly. We barely warm out of the 30s by Noon, with afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid 40s in the metro, perhaps as warm as 50 degrees around Lincoln.

Record Lows Possible Tuesday Morning (WOWT)

Monday night into Tuesday morning the coldest air of the season so far is expected. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by Midnight, and continue to drop through sunrise Tuesday. A hard freeze is expected for everyone, so now is the time to get the yard and house winterized as we are looking at 9 or 10 hours of temperatures below 28 degrees. In fact, record lows are forecast for Omaha, Lincoln, and Norfolk. We should drop to around 20 in Omaha, with upper teens possible in Lincoln and Norfolk.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Tuesday afternoon is very chilly once again with highs only in the lower 40s. Another hard freeze is expected Wednesday morning before we start a warming trend. Highs climb back into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon. We jump into the mid 60s for Thursday, with 70s likely by Friday and the upcoming weekend, so we still have some great fall weather ahead. Unfortunately, if you’re looking for any moisture, the 10 day forecast remains rain free.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.