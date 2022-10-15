Two teenage Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In November two local athletes are taking their talents to a national stage.

A figure skater duo, 13-year-old Camille Kane and 16-year-old Thomas McClure have been a pairs team for three years.

“They both skate 5-6 days a week, they are both very strong skaters to begin with and together, they’re fantastic,” said coach Andrea Kunz-Williamson.

This year the two qualified for the U.S. Pairs Finals.

“Just getting to go is such a big accomplishment,” Camille Kane said.

It’s the top competition where they’ll skate against other elite athletes from across the nation.

“Especially for skaters from our area,” Kunz-Williamson said. “Any time they can move on to these larger competitions, it’s a huge success and we’re so excited for them”

Coach Andrea Kunz-Williamson says it’s been years since a pair from Omaha has made it to this level of competition.

“Probably 25 years at least.”

“Pairs is a very unique sport and you don’t get the opportunity to compete very often, so the fact that we’re able to go to U.S. Pairs Finals is really exciting, really great,” Camille said.

The two compete at the intermediate level which is just three levels below the skaters you see competing at the Olympics.

While preparing for the national stage next month, they’re more excited than nervous.

“The best way to put it is that it’s just another competition,” said Thomas McClure. “Don’t take it way too seriously, and like get too anxious about it. Just want to try to keep calm and treat it as just another competition, and if you get a medal, that’s just a bonus”

The two are on the ice together for several hours every week, but they also train individually, too, racking up hundreds of hours of ice time every month.

“It really shows how much you can do with the time that we put into it,” Camille said.

“They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and really help each other out, they’re good friends, so it’s really fun to see them be successful together,” Kunz-Williamson said.

This teenage duo hoping success is bringing home the gold next month.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.