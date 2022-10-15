Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 14.
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a teen who accidentally shot himself in the leg, a man who hid in a drainage pipe, and a movie being filmed right here in Omaha.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 14.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Teenager treated for gunshot wound after crash in Omaha
A teenager accidentally shot himself in the leg during a crash.
5. 6 News On Your Side: Line left on top not below ground/Overcharged customer gets refund
A CenturyLink line is left lying around, and an overcharged customer finally got a refund months after being overcharged.
4. Man hides in drainage pipe in Omaha
A naked man ended up in an Omaha drainage pipe and refused to come out.
3. One dead in North Omaha shooting
Neighbors in the area were frustrated with the incident and some believe the issue lies with landlords who don’t vet their tenants.
2. Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
Neighbors were concerned about what was happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that was hidden from view.
1. Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker story
It’s a movie that involves a legend - Husker Coach Tom Osborne.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Nebraska’s new tallest building
5. Indigenous Peoples’ Day
4. Retailers to close on Thanksgiving
3. Starbucks employees prays with customer
2. Movie being filmed in Omaha
1. Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse closes down
