Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 14.

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a teen who accidentally shot himself in the leg, a man who hid in a drainage pipe, and a movie being filmed right here in Omaha.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 14.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Teenager treated for gunshot wound after crash in Omaha

A teenager accidentally shot himself in the leg during a crash.

A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash

5. 6 News On Your Side: Line left on top not below ground/Overcharged customer gets refund

A CenturyLink line is left lying around, and an overcharged customer finally got a refund months after being overcharged.

Two separate stories about frustration over delays. Both have a similar ending.

4. Man hides in drainage pipe in Omaha

A naked man ended up in an Omaha drainage pipe and refused to come out.

A very odd scene at Shadow Ridge Country Club in West Omaha.

3. One dead in North Omaha shooting

Neighbors in the area were frustrated with the incident and some believe the issue lies with landlords who don’t vet their tenants.

One person is dead after a shooting in North Omaha Monday.

2. Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge

Neighbors were concerned about what was happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that was hidden from view.

Neighbors are concerned about what's happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that's hidden from view.

1. Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker story

It’s a movie that involves a legend - Husker Coach Tom Osborne.

A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
2. Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
3. ’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
4. Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press
5. Huskers Radio announces Matt Davison’s last game
6. Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Nebraska’s new tallest building

5. Indigenous Peoples’ Day

4. Retailers to close on Thanksgiving

3. Starbucks employees prays with customer

2. Movie being filmed in Omaha

1. Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse closes down

