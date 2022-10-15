Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 14.

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 14.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A teenager accidentally shot himself in the leg during a crash.

A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash

A CenturyLink line is left lying around, and an overcharged customer finally got a refund months after being overcharged.

Two separate stories about frustration over delays. Both have a similar ending.

A naked man ended up in an Omaha drainage pipe and refused to come out.

A very odd scene at Shadow Ridge Country Club in West Omaha.

Neighbors in the area were frustrated with the incident and some believe the issue lies with landlords who don’t vet their tenants.

One person is dead after a shooting in North Omaha Monday.

Neighbors were concerned about what was happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that was hidden from view.

Neighbors are concerned about what's happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that's hidden from view.

It’s a movie that involves a legend - Husker Coach Tom Osborne.

A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Nebraska’s new tallest building

5. Indigenous Peoples’ Day

4. Retailers to close on Thanksgiving

3. Starbucks employees prays with customer

2. Movie being filmed in Omaha

1. Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse closes down

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.