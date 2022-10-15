Omaha Fire Department quickly extinguishes kitchen fire

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews took down a kitchen fire quickly Friday night.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:46 p.m. Friday crews went to an apartment near 38th and Farnam Street for a kitchen fire.

When firefighters arrived they saw a fire on the stove and quickly extinguished it.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused accidentally when two of the occupants were cooking when grease on the stove ignited.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused roughly $5,000 in damages.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends calling emergency services first thing when a kitchen fire ignites.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He just left her’: Omaha teen hit by a pickup truck crossing an intersection
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
NSP find body of woman in trunk after pursuit of Texas vehicle near Grand Island

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol: New York woman found with 103 pounds of suspected marijuana
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 14.
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty start, nice warm-up for this afternoon
Nice warm-up for this afternoon