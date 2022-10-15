Omaha Fire Department quickly extinguishes kitchen fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews took down a kitchen fire quickly Friday night.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:46 p.m. Friday crews went to an apartment near 38th and Farnam Street for a kitchen fire.

When firefighters arrived they saw a fire on the stove and quickly extinguished it.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused accidentally when two of the occupants were cooking when grease on the stove ignited.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused roughly $5,000 in damages.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends calling emergency services first thing when a kitchen fire ignites.

