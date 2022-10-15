Omaha Bee Club hosts second annual Bee Convention

(Dani Birzer)
By Erin Hartley
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bee lovers gathered Saturday for the second annual Bee Convention, hosted by the Omaha Bee Club.

At the convention, beekeepers learned more about the practice of beekeeping and how to become more successful at it.

Bee populations are under stress, as many colonies have been declining over the years.

According to the USDA, this is due to pesticides, toxins and nutritional deficits.

But there are some easy ways to help the bees.

Brad Sumter – President of Omaha Bee Club

“So I think the biggest thing that everybody can do to help bees is to plant a variety of pollinators in their yards,” said President of the Omaha Bee Club Brad Sumter. “Things that bloom anywhere from spring, summer and fall throughout the year, and trees are major pollination sources for bees, so those are great as well.”

The convention featured more than a dozen presenters via Zoom and in person.

Vendors were also on-site selling beekeeping products and crafts.

