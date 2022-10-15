NSP find body of woman in trunk after pursuit of Texas vehicle near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol reported on Friday that troopers found the body of a woman in the trunk of a car driven by a 17-year-old from Texas who was the subject of a law enforcement alert there.

Ed Gonzalez, the sheriff in Harris County, Texas, tweeted Friday night that the teen involved in a pursuit in central Nebraska that ended in a crash was the subject of a missing person alert issued by his department on Thursday. A tweet from his office stated that Michelle Roenz, 49, and a boy identified by fellow NBC affiliate KPRC as her 17-year-old son were last seen at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in a Humble, Texas, neighborhood.

According to an NSP news release, troopers pursued the vehicle because it was believed it was related to a homicide under investigation in Harris County, Texas, after receiving an alert from local authorities there at about 2:45 p.m. that the vehicle may be traveling through Nebraska.

“Troopers were able to locate the vehicle, a Mazda 3, less than 15 minutes later as it was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near Grand Island,” the release states.

NSP stated that troopers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver reportedly fled, traveling faster than 110 miles per hour during the pursuit.

Nine miles after the chase was initiated, the vehicle tried to slow down but hit the back of semi-truck, drove off the road, and slammed into a tree in a ditch near Mile Marker No. 299, west of the Wood River exit.

“Troopers were on scene immediately and located the driver with severe injuries,” the release states, which is when they discovered there was a woman’s body in the trunk.

NSP said in the release a 17-year-old Texas boy was driving the vehicle and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Gonzalez tweeted Friday evening that the woman’s body had not yet been identified and that his deputies were working on the investigation with Nebraska law enforcement.

