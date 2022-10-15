Nebraska State Patrol: New York woman found with 103 pounds of suspected marijuana

SIDNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A New York woman was arrested in Nebraska after allegedly being caught with more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 10:15 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday, a trooper saw a Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 east near Sunol.

Nebraska State Patrol says the trooper did a traffic stop and became “suspicious of criminal activity” and searched the vehicle. Authorities have not specified further about how the trooper had probable cause to conduct a search.

During the search, 103 pounds of suspected marijuana was allegedly found hidden in luggage.

The driver was identified as 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York. She was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.