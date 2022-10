OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Vikings lost their first game since week one, bringing to an end one of the hottest win streaks in the Metro. Here are the highlights from the rest of the Week 8 high school football action.

Creighton Prep vs. Papio

Friday Night Fever: Creighton Prep vs Papio

Bryan vs. Lincoln Southeast

Friday Night Fever: Omaha Bryan vs Lincoln Southeast

Roncalli vs. Ashland Greenwood

Friday Night Fever: Roncalli vs Ashland Greenwood

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.