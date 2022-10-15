Greg McDermott inducted into Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Greg McDermott was back home for a special night in Cascade Iowa. His alma mater recently started an Athletic Hall of Fame and inducted its second class this week. Mac along with Kerry (Greenwood) Winkel, Jim O’Meara, the late John Sullivan, and Marty Sutherland made up the 2022 class of the Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place at the Knights of Columbus in Cascade.

McDermott set several records for the Cougars and two of them still stand today. Points in a single game, the record is 46 and single season scoring average at 25.2. Mac averaged a double double his senior season at Cascade HS before moving onto Northern Iowa to play in college.

