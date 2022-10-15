Fundraiser benefits volunteer fire departments across Nebraska

Over 100 volunteer fire departments received donations in Cambridge on Friday afternoon.
By Kasey Mintz
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (KSNB) - Over 100 volunteer fire departments received donations in Cambridge on Friday afternoon. They were courtesy of First State Bank and the Farnam Economic Development Corporation.

The pair decided to raffle off a Polaris Ranger. Raffle ticket buyers got to choose which volunteer fire department got the money, and 198 departments got checks from those donations.

Cambridge Volunteer Fire Chief Delaine Soucie said the checks will be a big help to all the departments.

“With the price of the wild land gear, and the bunker gear and the of all this fire equipment, fire trucks and stuff it will help the smaller communities, cause our tax levy isn’t high enough that we can’t keep our stuff as good as we need it,” Soucie said.

According to bank leadership, after the Road 702 fire, the employees wanted to help where they could.

“This past spring there were several huge fires in our area, and our employees were anxious to do something as an organization to show our appreciation for the volunteer fire departments,” Karen Widick with First State Bank Community Bank said.

Some fire departments in Kansas also received money.

