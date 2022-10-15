Federal court sentences Texas man for threatening to shoot employees at Nebraska Walmart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Spencer Lile, 42, formerly of Exeter, Nebraska, was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to seven years for receipt of child pornography. In an investigation with Homeland Security Investigations, Lile was arrested on theft and possession of controlled substance charges last August and in relation to those charges, there was a search warrant for their cellphone by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office according to the release. It’s reported officials found child porn on the phone the next day. A few weeks later, officials conducted a federal search on the phone for child porn and found over 400 files that included over 300 videos. Lile is ordered to pay a total of $15,100 for a special assessment and in restitution.

Darnell L. Polite, 43, of Omaha was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 15 years for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with Omaha police, officers went to an apartment in response to a drug overdose last April. Omaha Fire gave Narcan to two people who became conscious and a third person was taken to the hospital and revived according to the release. It’s reported that the three people placed his apartment as where they brought drugs. The release states marijuana, methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, and a gun were found during a search in Polite’s apartment along with $2,300, clear baggies, and digital scales.

Roberto Garcia-Gutierrez, 32, of Mexico, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over 11 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with the DEA and Omaha police, officials say he was in connection to a drug conspiracy that distributed meth last May. He was arrested last August after leaving a home and according to the release, investigators discovered over 50 lbs of meth and two kilos of cocaine. It’s reported that Garcia-Gutierrez will be deported after finishing his sentence.

Steve E. Eggiman, 62, of Omaha was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over six years for the transportation of child pornography. In an investigation with Omaha FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Yahoo was about to identify a picture of child porn that was moved to Yahoo emails in November 2020 according to the release. Yahoo identified the IP address of the account that moved the child porn as Eggiman. There was a search warrant at his home and officials seized his digital devices and they found 71 pictures and three videos. It’s reported that Eggiman admitted to possessing and transporting child pron in a voluntary statement to officials. He is required to register as a sex offender and pay a total of $14,000 in restitution and for JVTA special assessment.

Jason John Hickey, 39, of Omaha was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over five years for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with Omaha police, officials had a cooperating witness inside a hotel collecting drug money from many suppliers in June 2019. There was a video and audio recording device in the witness’ hotel that showed the delivery of $1,000 in drug money by Hickey according to the release. It’s reported the witness said they supplied him with meth in a following interview.

Rogelio Salas, Jr., 26, of Weslaco, Texas, was sentenced Thursday by Judge John N, Gerard to 33 months in prison for threatening to shoot employees and a specific victim who worked at the McCook, Nebraska Walmart. On Jan. 8, 2022, Salas Jr. allegedly made a threatening call to the Walmart in McCook, claiming he was outside with guns and explosives. He allegedly made multiple calls to the store and stated he would go inside and kill someone. After an investigation, it was revealed Salas Jr. was actually in Texas at the time the calls were made. Salas Jr. allegedly started a campaign of harassing and threatening a person he played online video games with. Salas Jr. was allegedly upset that the person stopped playing with him because Salas Jr. was using homosexual slurs during the game sessions, and that offended the victim. Salas Jr. then began to contact the victim online and found the victim’s workplace at the McCook Walmart. On July 21, 2022, Salas Jr. pled guilty to transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

Dontevis Morrow, 31, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 10 years and 10 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. On Sept. 14, 2020, Morrow allegedly sold a handgun to a cooperating witness working with law enforcement. At the time, Morrow was a convicted felon and was not allowed to have a firearm. A warrant was issued for his arrest after a grand jury indicted him in March 2021. On Feb. 2, 2022, Omaha police stopped a car on Fort Street that had a brake light out. Officers saw that Morrow was driving with a suspended license and also noted he had a federal warrant for his arrest. Morrow allegedly consented to a search and officers found a bag of meth in his pant leg that had 56.482 grams of meth.

