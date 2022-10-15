Exhibits at Omaha zoo closed for 10 days after pelican dies of bird flu

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Parts of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed starting Saturday due to an animal dying from the bird flu.

The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome will be closed for at least 10 days as stated in the release because of a Pink-backed pelican dying from HPAI.

Officials say the pelican died Thursday and the second pelican was euthanized after being sick. The pelicans in the zoo live outside and could get in contact with wild birds but zoo officials confirm that they don’t have any contact with other zoo birds.

“It is very important that Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium immediately tighten our protocols to protect our birds and guard against any potential spread of Avian influenza. As discussed back in the spring, the Zoo has a prevention and response plan in place. We were operating at a level 2 response given some recent cases in the western part of Nebraska, but now that we know there are infected wild birds in the area, we have gone immediately to level 5. This is important both to prevent infection of other Zoo birds, and to prevent the virus from being dispersed off Zoo grounds.”

The release further states wild waterfowl does carry the virus, often without getting sick and the detections of the virus have been increasing in the past few weeks. Officials say there are no symptoms in other zoo birds or any testing required.

There were precautions against the bird flu in place earlier this year, closing the Simmons Aviary in March. Officials also increased precautions in April with employees wearing overalls or Tyvek suits while entering bird areas.

“We wanted to get the information about the exhibit closures to the public as quickly as possible. We are working with the USDA and the Nebraska State Veterinarian, and we will keep the public updated if anything changes.”

The recent bird flu cases were reported earlier in October, bringing a total of 11 cases in the state.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.