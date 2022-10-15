David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty start, nice warm-up for this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frosty start around the metro as clear skies and light winds overnight allow temperatures to dip below freezing for much of the area. It will be chilly through the morning as some clouds roll in along with a southwest breeze so you’ll want to keep the jacket handy for the first half of the day. Sunnier skies return this afternoon and should really give our temperatures a boost with highs climbing into the low 70s around the metro, a little cooler to the north of town. Winds swing around to the northwest this afternoon, but should not be quite as strong as the last few days with a few gusts to around 20mph possible.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Partly cloudy overnight and not quite as cold with lows near 40 degrees. Despite the slightly milder start, gusty northwest winds kick in throughout Sunday keeping things quite a bit cooler. Temperatures struggle to warm into the 50s by Noon, with afternoon highs only topping out in the upper 50s. Winds should back off a little by evening, but a steady northwest breeze will continue into Sunday night dragging in some very chilly air.

Monday morning starts off near 30 degrees in the metro, colder for areas away from the city. Gusty northwest winds will continue throughout the day. Temperatures struggle to warm, with highs only in the middle 40s.

Hard Freeze Tuesday Morning (WOWT)

By Tuesday morning, the coldest air of the Fall so far is expected. While most of the area has already seen a hard freeze this month, the metro has largely escaped those colder temperatures so far. That will change Tuesday morning as temperatures drop below 28 degrees by 1am, falling to 22 by sunrise. That means at least 5 hours below that 28 degree level, marking a hard freeze for the entire metro. Use the upcoming days to winterize the sprinklers, clean out the garden, and get any exposed pipes ready for the freezing temperatures and winter season.

High Temperatures Next 5 Days (WOWT)

After the frigid start Tuesday, we only warm into the middle 40s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll get another cold morning Wednesday morning with lows in the 20s, but a little warmth rebounds by the afternoon with highs in the 60s. The warming trend continues through the second half of the week, with highs potentially reaching the 70s once again by Friday.

