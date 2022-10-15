David’s Evening Forecast - Great evening, fall chill returns Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frosty morning across the area as temperatures dipped below freezing. However, plenty of sun and a southwest breeze helped to really boost afternoon temperatures. We warmed into the low 70s around the metro, as warm as 76° in Lincoln. Winds have swung around to the northwest late this afternoon, and we’ll see some gusts over 20mph before sunset. That northwest wind will pull a chill back into the area overnight. Temperatures fall into the low 60s by 7pm, low 50s by 10pm.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday morning will not be quite as cold as we were this morning with lows in the lower 40s. However, gusty northwest winds will kick in quickly after sunrise, picking up to 25mph at times. That northwest wind will make it difficult to warm up. We reach the low 50s by Noon, and only climb to around 58 degrees by the late afternoon. That will come in several degrees below average for this time of year. The northwest breeze continues to pull in the cold air Sunday night, with temperatures dropping into the low 30s and upper 20s by Monday morning. Monday will be especially chilly, with highs only in the middle 40s.

Hard Freeze and Near Record Cold Tuesday (WOWT)

Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring some of the coldest air of the season so far. Temperatures will dip into the middle 20s by Midnight, and continue to fall into the low 20s by Tuesday morning. Areas north of I-80 may even fall into the upper teens. This will bring a hard freeze to everyone that hasn’t seen one already, and could even threaten record lows. For that reason Tuesday morning is a first alert day. Use the next couple days to winterize the yard, including draining hoses, pipes, and sprinklers that could freeze. If you have plants that you want to keep around, you’ll need to bring them in for a couple of days, otherwise expect the growing season to end Tuesday morning.

Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

Tuesday afternoon is very chilly, highs only reaching the low and middle 40s which is well below average for this time of year. Thankfully we do get a warming trend for the rest of the week. Highs rebound into the 50s on Wednesday, 60s on Thursday, with 70s possible by Friday and the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, the forecast is very dry with limited to no rainfall potential over the next 10 days.

