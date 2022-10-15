College of Saint Mary spreads sustainability awareness through recycling event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The College of Saint Mary opened its parking lot to the public to recycle unwanted electronics.

Madeline Krause, a student representative of the event, said the event has been going on for 10 years.

“We said that October is sustainability awareness, so we have different events planned so there’s this one,” Krause said. “We have a documentary showing and multiple talks about healthy food and eating.”

Madeline said the event is to let more people young and old know why you shouldn’t send electronics to the landfill.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t know what to do with it and just throw it away,” Krause said.

In 2018, the College of Saint Mary collected more than 900 electronics and five TV sets. Once the pandemic happened they saw people didn’t recycle as much but now they’re looking to increase that number.

“There’s no sense in throwing something away when you could just use it again,” Krause said.

Electronic waste only makes up only 2% of trash in landfills, but electronic waste also makes up 70% of toxic heavy metals in landfills.

Frank Bartlett is the Cross Electronic Recycling operations director. He said throwing away electronics does more harm than people think.

“Harmful materials that are in electronics include lead, cadmium, aluminum oxide, but they can all eventually just seep into the ground,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett said keeping the earth green and having fresh air means putting in more effort.

“I think it’s very important that we make sure we take care of the planet as much as possible and that means recycling,” Bartlett said.

