Body of woman found dead in trunk identified by Nebraska State Patrol

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The body of a woman found in a trunk after a crash has been identified.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the deceased woman found dead in a trunk Friday afternoon after a pursuit has been identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz.

The body was found after an NSP pursuit initiated near Grand Island that involved a car driven by a 17-year-old male from Texas. The vehicle was allegedly connected to a homicide investigation in Texas.

The 17-year-old was identified by fellow NBC affiliate KPRC as the woman’s son.

The body was found in the trunk after the pursuit ended in a crash near Wood River.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody after the crash and was transferred from St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island to an Omaha hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained during the crash.

Nebraska State Patrol says they are planning with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas for the extradition of the 17-year-old once he is released from the hospital.

