Body of woman found dead in trunk identified by Nebraska State Patrol

(wluc)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The body of a woman found in a trunk after a crash has been identified.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the deceased woman found dead in a trunk Friday afternoon after a pursuit has been identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz.

The body was found after an NSP pursuit initiated near Grand Island that involved a car driven by a 17-year-old male from Texas. The vehicle was allegedly connected to a homicide investigation in Texas.

The 17-year-old was identified by fellow NBC affiliate KPRC as the woman’s son.

The body was found in the trunk after the pursuit ended in a crash near Wood River.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody after the crash and was transferred from St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island to an Omaha hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained during the crash.

Nebraska State Patrol says they are planning with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas for the extradition of the 17-year-old once he is released from the hospital.

The Nebraska State Patrol found a body in the trunk of a car after a pursuit along I-80 near Grand Island Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT Affordable housing coming to Omaha
Affordable housing in Omaha’s midtown area to be no more than $450-$750 dollars
‘He just left her’: Omaha teen hit by a pickup truck crossing an intersection
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
Council Bluffs man wins $50,000 lottery prize

Latest News

Omaha Bee Club hosts second annual Bee Convention
Many people came out for an Alzheimer's Walk in Omaha
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Omaha draws hundreds
Great evening, fall chill returns Sunday
A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level
Two Omaha area figure skaters to take talents to national level