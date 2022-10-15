Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Omaha draws hundreds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds gathered Saturday morning with a shared experience – what it’s like to live or love someone with Alzheimer’s Disease.

In Nebraska alone, there are an estimated 33,000 people living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

By 9:30 a.m., purple sprinkled the grass as people showed up in solidarity for those battling Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser. Every person got a flower to take.

“Each flower represents where you might be on the journey,” said Sharon Stephens, the executive director of the Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “So I use a yellow flower which says I’m a caregiver. Because I’m a caregiver for my father who’s living with Alzheimer’s. A blue flower says that person is living with the disease. It is a very, very powerful ceremony that brings everyone together to say we’re all a part of this. We want to be part of the answer, part of what the future could hold for us.”

An orange flower represents someone who came to support the cause. A purple flower is for someone that lost a loved one to the disease. Purple flowers far outnumbered the others.

The Corbett’s gathered in remembrance of a lost family member.

“We are out here in support of my Papa Eddie who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago, and we ended up losing him at the end of July this year,” said Brady Corbett. “It was incredibly challenging. I mean, he needed help with everything. I mean we would be there and visit as much as we could. But it was a toll on everybody.”

Over 700 participants walked the park in Omaha. And by the start of the event, about $160,000 was raised by people in the Omaha area. Money goes towards research, education, community services, and advocacy.

“People support us because they want to fight back. They want a cure,” said Stephens.

“Just hope we can find a cure for this horrible disease,” said Corbett.

Fundraising by the non-profit is year-round. And by the end of the year its goal in Omaha is to reach $290,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.