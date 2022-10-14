Wahoo police looking for thief suspect
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Wahoo police are looking for a thief.
Officers want to find this person after someone took $250 worth of tools from a business in Wahoo around noon.
If you recognize the man, you can call the Wahoo Police Department at 402-443-8181 and ask for Saunders County Crime Stoppers.
