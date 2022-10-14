“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops.

The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.

Before it was a potato pest, its host plant was the Buffalo Bur. The species can cause potato plants to lose 15 percent of their leaf area, but an uncontrolled heavy population can kill a field of potato plants in several weeks.

“The Colorado Potato Beetle is Chrysomelidae beetle,” said Benjamin Pelissie, Assistant Biology Professor at UNK. “It’s from the family of Coleoptera and it’s well known, essentially because it’s a pest. It’s you know global, what we call “super pest” of potatoes around the world now.”

The insect became a “super pest” because has developed a resistance to more than 50 pesticides. Pelissie and his research colleagues are still trying to understand why the insect is so good at resistance.

“We tend to have more success with pesticide treatments with our out-of-control pest; but this one no. As soon as you develop a new pesticide it’s going to develop a resistance somewhere at some point in time sometimes very very quickly, and so I think that’s the most baffling observation with the Colorado Potato Beetle,” said Pelissie.

The pest has not been a huge problem for Nebraska because of its natural predator, the wasp, but it has caused problems on the east coast of the country and in Wisconsin.

“It’s been discovered in Colorado - hence the name, but it emerged as a pest not far from Grand Island and Kearney in 1859. That was the first outbreak of this pest,” said Pelissie.

Although there are no official answers about why the creature can adapt and be resistant very easily, researchers hope they are getting closer.

“We have some hypothesis that we started to explore. One of them is linked to a point that I just talked about earlier. Which is, potentially these species have huge populations that contain a lot of genetic diversity,” said Pelissie.

Pelissie also believes it’s possible that the Colorado Potato Beetle already has a mutation present in the population that waits for the right time to make the rest of the colony resistant. They call that “selection on standing genetic variation.”

