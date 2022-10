OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha.

It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth.

The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height.

The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.

No one was injured during the incident.

