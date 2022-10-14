Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly & windy again leading us into the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a chilly morning out the door with 30s and 40s for us all. All of our wind chills are in the 30s regardless though. From there we will warm to near 60 degrees this afternoon.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Get ready for another windy day though with gusts up near 40 mph from the WNW again this afternoon.

Friday Wind Gusts
Friday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

A layer of clouds will move through in the middle of the day and could bring us a brief shower or two in the early afternoon. Anything that falls will be very very light.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

We should be able to warm up a bit for Saturday with highs in the 70s likely. The we’ll start the cooling trend yet again for Sunday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

I still have Tuesday morning as a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the widespread hard freeze that is likely.

Tuesday First Alert Day
Tuesday First Alert Day(WOWT)

