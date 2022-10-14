One displaced after house fire near Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was displaced after a fire Wednesday afternoon near an Omaha neighborhood.

Crews responded to a fire at a single-family home near 30th & Pratt Street according to the release. Officials say it was determined the fire was caused by food on the stove.

The fire was put in in less than 10 minutes and no injuries were reported.

OPPD and M.U.D. have both responded to the fire and there is a total estimated dollar loss of $21,700.

