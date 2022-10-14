Omaha-metro businesses start early in holiday shopping push

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Christmas shopping season is already in full gear and retailers expect sales to grow just a bit from last year, but the experts admit that growth will most likely be due to inflation.

Christmas receipts could actually depend on what you’re selling. We’re still waiting on trick-or-treaters, Thanksgiving is weeks away, and Christmas gifts are already on full display.

Christmas trees are decorated and Santa is beginning to focus on the task at hand.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Benson’s Found Vintage Market. Even though the calendar says mid-October, Laci Mulick says they’re late getting their holiday offerings on the floor.

“Normally, we are set up by October first this year it’s October 14th, we just need to get the jump on the whole season that only has a limited amount of time. We try to get it out as early as possible when somebody’s ready to buy we want to make sure we have it out and ready for them,” said Mulick.

Frankie and Katherine Sitler-Elbel are out doing some shopping. They say inflation will force them to adjust their Christmas spending this year.

“I don’t have a wide budget so yeah, I think usually when the prices go up I try to do like more homemade things or more like personal gifts rather than trying to keep up with how much things cost because it’s just impossible,” said Frankie and Katherine Sitler-Elbel.

Laci believes she has an advantage because they sell holiday decorations and furnishings for the home. Home sales and home improvements increased during the peak of the pandemic and Laci says people are preparing for happy holidays.

“I think a lot of people bought houses this year and I think a lot of people moved and they’re going to be decorating and I think they’re going to be smarter about the way that they do it but I don’t necessarily think that they will, that inflation will affect it a lot next year probably,” said Mulick.

But this year Laci is hoping shoppers get out early and she’ll be able to ring up a lot of business.

The folks at Found Vintage Market say Omaha really supports small businesses, they’re hoping that loyalty to small businesses in the area helps them get through the holidays.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.