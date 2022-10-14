Omaha employers look to hire holiday help

Remote jobs take center stage among those looking for jobs.
Local companies are looking for help to make the holiday season go smoothly.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Nebraska is low – 2.1%. But if you are looking for a job or want some extra cash, companies are ready to hire.

Omaha Steaks is one of them.

“This year we’re looking to hire 6,250 team members in the holiday time period,” said Nate Rempe, president of Omaha Steaks.

Two thousand of those positions have been filled already, most of them remote for their call center.

“Much of what we’re looking for now is really those DC positions, people who work in our distribution center to fill those coolers,” he said.

The UPS distribution building in Omaha has about 550 open spots ranging from delivery helpers to packers. The regional recruiter said that most applicants are attracted to part-time work to help pay for presents under the tree.

“With the different shifts that we offer throughout the whole day so they can work around other jobs or other obligations that they have,” said Vicki Bauer, part of recruitment for UPS in the Midwest.

While you can be hired the same day for some of those jobs, that’s not the case if you want to join the TSA at Eppley Airfield.

They too need help with the holiday influx, but for them hiring takes time.

“You definitely have to go through a background check and extensive training to do the kind of work our security officers do,” said Jessica Mayle, the regional TSA spokesperson. “But there are lots of vacancies right now. And I would say if you’re interested, this is a great time to apply.”

While the demand for remote jobs takes center stage, the hourly pay at these companies is competitive.

Omaha Steaks said it ranges from $17-$19 an hour for temporary jobs. UPS said it ranges from $16-$30 an hour.

