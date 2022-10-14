Omaha basement fire quickly knocked down by firefighters

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews quickly put out a fire in a basement Friday.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to the area of 24th and Pierce Street Friday at 12:11 p.m. for a basement fire.

When crews arrived they saw smoke and found the fire in an area of the basement that leads to a garage.

All occupants were outside when firefighters arrived. The fire was under control roughly 10 minutes after crews got to the scene.

Omaha Fire says the cause of the blaze was a malfunction of a battery pack and charging unit.

The structure suffered $18,000 in damages as a result of the fire.

