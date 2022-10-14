‘He just left her’: Omaha teen hit by a pickup truck crossing an intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Wednesday, A 16-year-old was on her bike when she was hit by a pickup truck near Pratt street and 60th street.

“I had so much adrenaline, I was in shock,” Iõné-Skye Harlan, victim involved said.

Iõné says she was riding her bike on Pratt Street when she saw a man on 60th Street speeding toward her.

“I kinda went like this and I felt that he hit me and felt myself fly a little bit and I came back down, and I got sucked like a vacuum,” Harlan said.

Iõné says she got up and asked the man to back up so she could pick up her bike.

“I looked at him and asked him if he was ok and he said yeah,” Harlan said.

Then Iõné says the man just left. So, she called her mother. Iõné's mom Jennifer Walker tells us she contacted OPD and took her daughter to the hospital.

“They put us in a room right away, but we were there for almost eight hours,” Walker said. “They did a full body scan of her head all the way down to her feet.”

Walker says along with a broken hip and bruises doctors found Iõné had an abrasion on her liver.

“I want the person responsible for hitting my daughter and leaving her in the streets to be held accountable for his actions,” Walker said. “He didn’t even ask her if she was ok, he just left her.”

Iõné says she’s very sore from the accident. She’s not sure she’s going to try to join the wrestling and basketball team as she hoped, but she’s remaining positive for next year.

“I don’t know, maybe it happened for a reason,” Harlan said.

