Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer Saturday ahead of our next big cool down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday has been cool and very breezy and after a string of fairly windy days we finally have a break on the way! Saturday brings a warm up to the low 70s and lighter winds. Gusts will only reach the 20s and it’ll be a pleasant day under a mix of sun and clouds. If you’re out early it’ll be chilly with a start in the 30s.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

Sunday will be cooler, upper 50s, with occasional breezes. Plan on harvesting what’s left in your gardens this weekend ahead of a dive in temps.

Freeze on the way (wowt)

Early next week cold air moves in from the N and highs fall to the 40s, lows in the 20s and 30s. Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... with lows in the 20s the region will experience a widespread hard freeze. This will also pose a risk to freeze hoses and exposed pipes.

6 First Alert Weather Day (wowt)

Afternoon highs will warm up from there but it will be a chilly couple of days.

Next 5 days (wowt)

