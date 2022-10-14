Dog dies after house fire in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dog died after a house fire in west Lincoln on Wednesday.

Lincoln Fire and rescue responded to a house fire near the 1900 block of Northwest 50th Street.

According to LFR, on arrival firefighters found a heavy fire in the kitchen. One cat was rescued, but a dog was later found deceased. LFR said the cause of the fire was an electrical problem.

The fire caused $150,000 in structure damage and $50,000 to the contents of the house.

