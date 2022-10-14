Council Bluffs man wins $50,000 lottery prize

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man took home a substantial prize after playing the Iowa lottery.

The Iowa Lottery says Steve Bartlett of Council Bluffs matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 5 lottery drawing.

Bartlett was only one number away from winning the night’s $354.4 million jackpot, but still won $50,000.

The winning ticket was bought at a Kwik Shop at 1749 Broadway in Council Bluffs. The prize was claimed by Bartlett on Thursday at the lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa.

The winning numbers on Oct. 5 were 26-30-33-37-62 and Powerball 6. The Power Play number was 2.

The next estimated jackpot for Oct. 15 is $454 million as of Friday afternoon.

