Black Agenda Alliance purchases land to build youth facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grassroots organization based in north Omaha has become a land owner.

Black Agenda Alliance works to uplift the Black community and make change.

Organizers believe buying land in the community is a big step toward helping young people in north Omaha.

Eight acres of land just south of 37th and Forest Lawn, Black Agenda Alliance leaders say their organization now owns the property.

Organizers say the purchase is the result of a promise made to the community after the summer of unrest in Omaha following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and the shooting death of 22-year-old protester James Scurlock here in Omaha.

“That was at the top of the list, is that we needed land, needed farmland, we needed somewhere we could grow and build,” said Qasim Shabazz, the co-founder of Black Agenda Alliance.

The plan is to put an acre or two of farmland here and build a youth facility for programs for youth in the community. Organizers do plan to keep the ecosystem intact in order to teach children in underserved communities about nature.

“That’s just the point, so those resources we don’t have in north Omaha and a lot of what you see, the crime rate and stuff like that, are due to the lack of resources or the lack of education that’s being put out.”

Leaders of the organization say they purchased the property the old-fashioned way.

“We saved money. You know we saved our money, we put our resources together and we said ‘you know if we can’t get it on our own then we don’t deserve it.’ That’s just our philosophy.”

Shabazz says purchasing this property without grants or help from the government was very important to the organization and served as a teachable moment for the youth they serve.

“We got to be able to do for self. Very important that we do for self. We have to be able to do for self.”

Organizers hope to have land cleared for a garden by next spring.

Black Agenda Alliance plans to clear some of the property on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., and volunteers are welcome.

