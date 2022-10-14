Athlete of the Week: Papio South’s Lauren Medeck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As a junior Lauren Medeck has played all three years on Papillion-La Vista South’s varsity volleyball team. In that relatively short amount of time she has already reached 1,000 kills. In a way she picked the perfect night to reach that significant number as Papio South hosted a weekend tournament with some of the best teams in the country. Medeck connected on her 1,000th kill in the Titans opener against Skyview (Idaho), she had 22 in the match.

Medeck by the way isn’t the only Papio South player with 1,000 kills, Stella Adeyemi has more than 1,100. Medeck will play in college at South Dakota.

