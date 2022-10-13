Woman free on bond while awaiting retrial in 2002 Kansas killings

Dana Chandler
Dana Chandler
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.

Dana Chandler, now 62, was released Wednesday from the Shawnee County Jail after a judge last month lowered her bond to $350,000 from $1 million.

She is set to face her third trial in February in the shooting deaths of 47-year-old Mike Sisco and 53-year-old Karen Harkness in Topeka.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
Sean Astin, actor and mental health advocate, speaks in Omaha
Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022
Iowa State Patrol pursued a driver along westbound Interstate 80 on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12,...
High-speed pursuit, crash trigger major I-80 traffic backup in Council Bluffs

Latest News

(KCRG)
Iowa revenue soars but growth to slow as tax cuts kick in
5 of 12 unions have approved deals with freight railroads
WOWT Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes
Derogatory name changes ‘very important’ to indigenous Nebraskans
(AP graphic)
Thursday Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: Omaha-area hospitalizations fall below 100