Woman free on bond while awaiting retrial in 2002 Kansas killings

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.

Dana Chandler, now 62, was released Wednesday from the Shawnee County Jail after a judge last month lowered her bond to $350,000 from $1 million.

She is set to face her third trial in February in the shooting deaths of 47-year-old Mike Sisco and 53-year-old Karen Harkness in Topeka.

