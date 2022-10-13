Woman free on bond while awaiting retrial in 2002 Kansas killings
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.
Dana Chandler, now 62, was released Wednesday from the Shawnee County Jail after a judge last month lowered her bond to $350,000 from $1 million.
She is set to face her third trial in February in the shooting deaths of 47-year-old Mike Sisco and 53-year-old Karen Harkness in Topeka.
