Woman arrested for stabbing teen at downtown Lincoln bus stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman they believe stabbed a teenager at a downtown bus stop.

On Wednesday, LPD said 30-year-old Kristen Ellmers had been identified as a suspect in a stabbing case and was contacted near 11th and O Streets.

Kristen Ellmers (Lincoln Police Department)

LPD said Ellmers was arrested for second degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Back on Oct, 5, officers were dispatched near 11th and N Streets around 4:30 p.m. and found a 16-year-old with injuries to their left arm.

According to LPD, a witness said that two men were in an altercation when Ellmers became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.

LPD said the comment upset the teenager who confronted Ellmers at which time a physical altercation between the two occurred.

Investigators have said that at some point during the altercation the victim was stabbed with an unknown bladed instrument.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.