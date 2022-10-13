Woman arrested for stabbing teen at downtown Lincoln bus stop

LPD respond to reports of stabbing downtown
LPD respond to reports of stabbing downtown
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman they believe stabbed a teenager at a downtown bus stop.

On Wednesday, LPD said 30-year-old Kristen Ellmers had been identified as a suspect in a stabbing case and was contacted near 11th and O Streets.

Kristen Ellmers
Kristen Ellmers(Lincoln Police Department)

LPD said Ellmers was arrested for second degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Back on Oct, 5, officers were dispatched near 11th and N Streets around 4:30 p.m. and found a 16-year-old with injuries to their left arm.

According to LPD, a witness said that two men were in an altercation when Ellmers became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.

LPD said the comment upset the teenager who confronted Ellmers at which time a physical altercation between the two occurred.

Investigators have said that at some point during the altercation the victim was stabbed with an unknown bladed instrument.

