Waterloo water-boil advisory lifted

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Village of Waterloo cleared the boil advisory that had been in place since Monday during repairs to a water main.

Crews made repairs on a water main near Madison and 7th streets on Monday, but officials kept the advisory in place until it could be confirmed that the water was free of bacteria. That happens when two samples taken 24 hours apart have bacteria-free results.

“Special samples have been analyzed and test results are negative for total coliform and E. coli bacteria,” Thursday’s release from the village clerk states.

During the boil water advisory, residents were cautioned to use bottled water or boil any water before consuming it, whether drinking it, using it in food preparation or making ice, showering, washing clothes or dishes, or even brushing teeth.

