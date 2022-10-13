Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder & windy weather heading into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even colder air will settle in today and keep our highs in the 50s this afternoon. Thankfully it will be sunny because a very strong northwest wind will add a bite to the air.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Those northwest wind gusts will be very noteworthy again today with gusts easily hitting 40 mph and a few up near 50 mph are possible. This will increase the fire danger all over the area due to low humidity and lots of dry fuels to burn as the grass continues to dry.

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Unfortunately even as we warm a bit more Friday and Saturday into the weekend we’ll still have wind gusts to keep it just a bit annoying. Gusts to 40 mph from the northwest are likely Friday and again will be up to 35 mph Saturday. Saturday should be the warmest day of the weekend as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Keep an eye on Tuesday morning of next week too. I’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the widespread hard freeze I expect for the area. Most of the area saw one last weekend but several parts of the metro avoided it. This will bring an end to the growing season for us all and possibly freeze sprinkler system pipes and garden hoses if not drained disconnected.

6 First Alert Day (WOWT)

