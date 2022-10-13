No Blackshirts for now, maybe the rest of the season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a short run early in the season, Blackshirts have not returned and they might not this season. Here’s Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch.

“We’ve got a great pack of kids playing right now together and they’re going to stay just like that, If Coach Joseph decides he wants to give them back, obviously I’ll support him 100 percent. But right now, we’ve got a very good mindset about how we’re going to play as a unit. And that’s all we’re worried about right now is being one big unit.”

Busch also gave a ton of credit to the players for the key second half shutout at Rutgers that led to the one point win. The Scarlet Knights only needed one field goal to change the outcome, it did not happen.

“That’s all on the kids that’s a bunch of guys being real dudes and stepping up and playing hard, big eyes, big chest, bright eyed, that’s all on them,” said Busch.

The offense also delivered after not scoring a point in the first half, they put 14 on the board with touchdown passes to Travis Vokolek and Trey Palmer. Nebraska need all 14, in the 14-13 win.

Mark Whipple said, “Best thing about last week, when I walked in at halftime the look in their eyes on offense and we played terrible and I did a bad job coaching all that, and we were bad on third down, was there wasn’t woe is me. I said hey we’re going to take the ball second half, here’s the plays, we’re going to go down and score, and the game will be changed right there. ”

