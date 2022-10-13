Nebraska man hunts for gun bag refund

HALLAM, Neb. (WOWT) - Many hunters are gearing up for the season that’s not far away.

One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund.

Nine months after buying an expensive gun bag online Eldon Kohl has been hunting for his purchase.

“They took the money out of my account, and I got an email that said ‘thank you for your order, you are going to enjoy your renew bag.’ On the site, it never let me an opportunity to print a receipt or track my package,” said Kohl.

The gun bag and two flashlights he bought never arrived and Eldon is out about $175.

“It’s not a lot of money no, it’s more the principle of the thing,” said Kohl.

Though the website listed products under one name a customer service email said Eldon’s payment would go to Stuff Everybody Wants. The Florida company has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.

“Other customers have filed similar complaints with this company and the company has not responded. Their complaints are nearly identical. They ordered products through the company and didn’t receive the products that they purchased,” said Jim Hegarty, Better Business Bureau.

The Better Business Bureau made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Stuff Everybody Wants.

Naturally, this experience made Eldon a little gunshy about buying a carry case online again. But after waiting so long to get his delivered he received an email with another offer, from the same company.

Emails Eldon and his wife Sandy laugh about half-heartedly.

“I think they’re pretty gutsy trying to sell me something when they didn’t follow through the first time,” said Kohl.

The Kohl’s say they did some homework before buying.

“Right and it was a good advertisement it looked good and of course, we looked at reviews but we don’t really know where those reviews came from,” said Sandy Kohl.

When the hunting season gets here Eldon Kohl will remember the online purchase he didn’t bag.

“I’d like to have a case for my guns yes, or my money back,” said Kohl.

Customer support for the online outdoor equipment company doesn’t show a phone number. So an email was sent but has yet to receive a response.

The Better Business Bureau says to check its ratings before paying for products from an online company.

A credit card charge will be easier to dispute than getting money back from your debit account. Be leery of any company that only provides an email and not a phone number for customer issues.

