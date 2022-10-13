Four children arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say they have arrested four children after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. One of the suspects is, at the age of 16, also accused of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th & F Street. A 27-year-old woman said she was in the cul-de-sac area of the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.

As they began to drive away, one of them fired a gun at another vehicle, wounding a 32-year-old man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the stolen vehicle was later found near 21st and Binney. Officers took four people into custody. All four were arrested and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

They are 13, 14, 16, and 17 years old. All were booked for robbery and use of a weapon. The 16-year-old is facing an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information, call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or website. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced award of up to $10,000.

