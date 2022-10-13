Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Windy Thursday with relief in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a windy Wednesday we’ll see a repeat Thursday! We’ll be windy again with gusts near 40 mph Thursday... the wind peaks in the afternoon but most of the day will bring gusts at least into the 30s. The NW wind keeps us cool with a high of 58 in the Metro.

Windy Thursday (wowt)

Combined with dry conditions fire danger will be a concern again Thursday with Red Flag Warnings in place all afternoon into the evening.

High fire danger (wowt)

Wind will lighten gradually into the weekend but won’t completely calm down. Gusts reach the 30s Friday and generally stay in the 20s Saturday and Sunday. With lighter winds and highs in the 60s it’ll be a decent weekend for a visit to the pumpkin patch!

Weekend planner (wowt)

Overnight lows will be cool but stay out of the frost/freeze zone until next week. Early next week cold air moves in from the N and highs fall to the 50s, lows in the 20s and 30s.

Next 5 days (wowt)

