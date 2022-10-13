Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Less wind on the way, cold air here next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After back to back windy days we have some relief in sight. Wind will lighten gradually into the weekend but won’t completely calm down. Gusts reach the 30s Friday and generally stay in the 20s Saturday and Sunday.

Breezy Friday (wowt)

Friday will be a cool and breezy day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds increase through the day and by the afternoon we’ll see a chance for light showers. Best chances in the Metro are from 2M-4PM.

PM showers Friday (wowt)

With lighter winds and highs in the 60s it’ll be a decent weekend for a visit to get outdoors and you’ll want to before temps cool off early next work week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Overnight lows will be cool but stay out of the frost/freeze zone until next week. Early next week cold air moves in from the N and highs fall to the 50s, lows in the 20s and 30s. Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... with lows in the 20s the region will experience a widespread hard freeze. This will also pose a risk to freeze hoses and exposed pipes.

First Alert Weather Day (wowt)

