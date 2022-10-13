Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on student debt relief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s gubernatorial candidates weighed in on President Biden’s student loan debt plans Wednesday as the state’s attorney general went to court to fight it.

Doug Peterson and attorneys general from five other states say President Biden’s plan isn’t legal. A federal judge in the eastern district of Missouri heard two hours of arguments Wednesday.

“We seem to rush to court anytime the federal government does something we don’t agree with,” said Carol Blood.

Carol Blood, the Democratic nominee for Nebraska governor, thinks Nebraska’s attorney general should stay out of the debate. That there are more important things to tackle.

“If we are trying to do what’s best for Nebraska and alleviate some of this college debt, that helps our economy. And we know that a vast amount of college debt is really interest, not the actual loans they got,” said Blood.

Jim Pillen, the Republican nominee for Nebraska governor, believes it’s a fight worth having.

“I’m a big believer in standing up to federal overreach,” Pillen said.

He questions what lessons are we teaching by forgoing some student loan debt.

“So when the federal government comes in and tells our kids that the student debt they signed up for, that government is telling them they don’t have to pay, that’s wrong. That’s not how we want to raise our kids. We have to stand up and say that’s not what we believe in this state,” Pillen said.

After two hours of debate in St. Louis, the federal judge took no action Wednesday afternoon.

