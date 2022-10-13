Election 2022 debate: Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District candidates debate

Bacon, Vargas debate will also air on 6 News WOWT on Friday night
The highly anticipated debate for the second congressional seat between incumbent Don Bacon and challenger Tony Vargas will be streamed on our website.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska’s contentious 2nd Congressional District will get to hear from the candidates themselves at noon Thursday.

Republican Congressman Don Bacon and Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas will engage in a debate at the Omaha Press Club moderated by 6 News Politics Reporter Brian Mastre.

Watch the debate live above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

The debate will air on 6 News WOWT at 7 p.m. Friday.

