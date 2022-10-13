Black women artists focus on the ebb and flow of life in Council Bluffs show

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three African American women with more than 50 years of creating art will open a combined exhibit Friday night in Council Bluffs.

The art is just one part of the presentation during the early peek at the exhibit. Three African American women, all artists, showed their work in one exhibit.

The Ebb and Flow Between Us.

“How we go through life in ebb and flow sometimes things are real good, sometimes they’re not as good and they intertwine and they accent each other,” said Patty Talbert.

Patty Talbert, Celeste Butler, and Pamela Conyers-Hinson didn’t start this exhibit with a theme but somehow they could feel each other and it all came together.

A lot of the work here is personal, Pamela created an image from her mother’s cigarette coupons she collected years ago.

“When she passed away in 2012 I found the coupons so I wanted to do a piece of artwork with them,” said Conyers-Hinson.

Pamala believes her work and the work of her friends gives Black women artist an opportunity to be heard.

“For the most part we’re under-represented but we have an opportunity to represent all of the other artists of color.”

RSVP now for the opening night of The Ebb and Flow Between Us featuring artists Patty Talbert, Celeste Butler, and Pamela Conyers-Hinson!



🗓 Fri Oct 14, 2022

⏰ 6:30-9PM

📍 #TheHoffCenter

✍️ https://t.co/atN5Su5pHo#PACEArtsIowa #UNleashCB #CouncilBluffs #ArtExhibit pic.twitter.com/Dwtm8MCXVF — PACE (@PACEartsiowa) October 4, 2022

Celeste Butler will pause whenever inspiration hits her, it’s part of her process.

“I’ll do some writing in between to kind of put my thoughts on paper.”

Butler’s work is also personal, presenting the beauty of Black women. Beauty she was teased about when she was a little girl.

“These are features that we were naturally born with the broad nose, the thick lips, the wide hips, the thick thighs, this is who we are and this is who are ancestors were so I want to always make sure I pay homage to the women who came before me,” said Butler.

Patty Talbert is inspired by her family and her legacy.

“I want my family to be proud of me that’s what keeps me going too I want my grandkids to look up to me.”

All of these artists say their art their work gives them a voice, a voice they control and they believe that’s important at this moment when women here at home and abroad are losing some of that control.

“I feel like we’re going backwards so we’re fighting, we are holding our hands against the doorjamb fighting not to be pushed back so our art gives us an opportunity to use our voice.”

The Ebb and Flow Between Us exhibit opens Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the PACE art exhibit in the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.