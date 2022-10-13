Behind the Scenes: A look at the remaining two phases of RiverFront Project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s starting to come together.

Sidewalks are poured, planters installed and native trees and grasses are starting to take root. But this is just the beginning.

“We have a zipline, we have three large climbing towers that kids can then take slides down. We have sand and water play, a kind of worm-looking path called the Adventure Path, which is another climbing opportunity,” says the vice president of Parks for Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority, Katie Bassett.

Rendering of the completed Riverfront Project (wowt)

Including key features like the Skate Ribbon. It’s a place for rollerblading in the summer and ice skating in the winter.

There’s also the Farnam Pier. A feature linking the park to the Missouri River, perhaps a quiet place for contemplation.

“We have areas that will be high density with a lot of people and a lot of activity, but then we are also providing spaces for people if they want to come and read a book or have a quiet meeting,” says Bassett.

The 72-acre urban park setting was inspired in part by the Gene Leahy Mall but schematic inspiration from various parks across the country also contributed to the Riverfront’s design.

It’s a unique development for Omaha and one that speaks to the city’s growing infrastructure.

Rendering of the completed Riverfront Park (wowt)

“I think we’re seeing a lot of development here along the river or in Omaha itself. So it all compliments each other, it kind of goes back to creating the connectivity with the river, creating that connectivity with the community, where we’re all working together to improve these spaces,” says Bassett.

The multi-million dollar project was made possible by funding from the city of Omaha and local benefactors.

There’s no exact date set yet for when the RiverFront project will be complete. Employees with MECA expect the grand opening sometime in the late summer of 2023.

