Acquisition makes Bomgaars 2nd largest farm retailer in U.S.

Bomgaars is going to acquire 73 Stores from Orscheln as part of mega-deal.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Sioux City-based Bomgaars says its recent acquisition of dozens of stores from a Missouri-based company has made it the nation’s second-largest farm and ranch retailer, behind Tractor Supply Co.

Bomgaars announced in a news release Wednesday that it has acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home, of Moberly, Mo. The acquisition was part of a larger mega-deal approved Tuesday by the Federal Trade Commission for Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Co. to take over Orscheln Farm and Home, which has 167 stores in 11 states.

The deal brings Bomgaars’ total number of locations to 180 in 15 states throughout the central United States, while adding 1,400 new employees. Bomgaars also will acquire Orscheln’s 330,000 square-foot distribution center in Moberly, Mo.

