6 First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday morning likely to bring a hard freeze for the rest of the area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Way back on October 8th may of us outside the metro and few inside saw a hard freeze that ended the growing season. A good portion of the metro area stayed above 30 degrees though. I expect Tuesday morning of next week to bring widespread 20s to the area bring a hard freeze to the metro areas that stayed a bit warmer last round. That is why I’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

6 First Alert Day (WOWT)

Widespread temperatures in the 20s are likely for several hours Tuesday morning. Along with ending the growing season this will threaten to freeze pipes and garden hoses if not properly drained.

Tuesday AM Temps (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.