6 First Alert traffic update: Crash on eastbound Dodge Expressway slows traffic to a crawl

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on the eastbound Dodge Expressway has resulted in a parking lot at the peak of the commute.

The crash happened around 7:30 AM just past 120th Street.

At first, the center lane was the only one blocked but the lane closures have now expanded to include all but the far left lane.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route, such as Maple, Blondo or Pacific.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

