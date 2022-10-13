6 First Alert traffic update: Crash blocks northbound I-680 during Omaha’s evening commute

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash during the evening commute Thursday that is blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 680 near Blair High Road.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Nebraska Department of Transportation was initially advising all northbound traffic to exit at Fort Street as the interstate was closed at Military Road, then pushed traffic to exit at West Maple Road.

Northbound I-680 traffic was moving again at about 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

